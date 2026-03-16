Watch: Nita Ambani meets KISS students, shares warm moment with baby ‘Mishti’ during KIIT visit

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Bhubaneswar: A heartwarming moment unfolded at the campus of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and its sister institution, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), when Nita Ambani interacted with students and held a baby named “Mishti”, creating a memorable scene captured on video.

During her visit to the campus in Bhubaneswar, Nita Ambani spent time interacting with students of KISS, which is known for providing free education and residential facilities to thousands of tribal children.

The video from the visit shows Ambani warmly greeting students and engaging with them in a friendly manner. At one point, she is seen lovingly holding a baby named “Mishti”, smiling and interacting with the child while students gather around.

The visit to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and KISS in Bhubaneswar was part of an event where she was honoured with the KISS Humanitarian Award.

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The award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to social development and humanitarian causes. Ambani received the honour for her work through the Reliance Foundation, which focuses on education, healthcare, and community development initiatives.

KIIT and KISS were founded by Achyuta Samanta, whose institutions provide education and residential facilities to thousands of tribal students.

While the ceremony celebrated philanthropy and education, it was the gentle moment with baby “Mishti” that captured the hearts of many watching the visit online.

Watch video here: