Watch: Moving truck catches fire near Palasuni Overbridge in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A moving truck caught fire near the Palasuni Overbridge in Bhubaneswar today causing a major traffic disruption along the National Highway 16.

As informed by sources, the truck which was going to Gujarat from Paradeep caught fire when it reached near Palasuni Overbridge in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Initial reports suggest that the fire is suspected to have been caused due to excessive heat owing to heatwave conditions. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

The blaze quickly engulfed the entire truck reducing it to ashes but fortunately both the driver and helper had managed to get out of the vehicle by time.

Advertisement

The incident triggered such a major traffic disruption on the National Highway through the State Capital City that hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on the road.

On being informed, a team of firefighters reached the spot to douse the flame and cops arrived for traffic management. The commuters were also advised to avoid using the National Highway near Palasuni and rather take alternate route.

Also Read: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik condoles loss of lives in blast at Tamil Nadu firecracker manufacturing unit