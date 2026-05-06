Watch: Minor boy’s head trapped in stone groove while collecting honey in Nayagarh forest

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​​​​​​​Nayagarh: A minor boy’s head reportedly got trapped in stone groove while he was collecting honey in Kanipada forest of Odisha’s Nayagarh district today.

The boy who is identified as Shiba Pradhan of Kanipada village reportedly had gone to the forest to collect honey along with his uncle (father’s elder brother). After noticing the honey hive inside the stone groove, the duo collected it.

However, as some portion of the honey hive was still left, which they could not reach, Shiba entered his head to collect the honey but unfortunately got stuck in the stone groove.

Shiba’s uncle tried his best to rescue him. After unable to rescue Shiba, he informed the villagers and other family members, who later, called the firefighters and sought their help.

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Soon, two teams of fire personnel from Odagaon and Nayagarh reached the spot to rescue the boy. The local police also joined them.

After reaching the spot, the firefighters first boosted Shiba morally and used all possible equipment to rescue him. Even though a poisonous snake was found near the stone groove, the rescue operation was not hampered and the firefighters managed to rescue the minor boy successfully after long eight hours of operation and checked his health condition before handing him over to the family members.

Meanwhile, Shiba and his family members expressed their gratitude to the entire rescue team for rescuing him.