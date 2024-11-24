Watch: Minor Bangladeshi girl lured with job promises in Odisha forced into prostitution, couple detained

Cuttack: A minor Bangladeshi girl was allegedly forced into prostitution in Odisha after being lured with job promises, said police adding that a couple has been detained for interrogation.

While speaking about the incident to the newsmen today, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said that the Madhupatana police had rescued the minor girl after finding her roaming around the Link Road area in the night of November 9 and was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on the following day.

In her ordeal she narrated before the CWC, the girl alleged that she met a youth who brought her here with an assurance to provide her a job but forcefully engaged her in a flesh trading, the DCP said adding that the girl somehow managed to escape and was roaming around the Link Road area on November 9.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed at the Madhupatana police station based on the complaint of the minor girl and CWC and a couple from the Sadar Police Station limits has been detained for interrogation over the case.

The DCP further said that no crime related to this particular case has occurred in Cuttack City and some criminals of two different states of the country and of Bangladesh are involved in the the case.

Tthe City Police has formed a special team under the leadership of DCP of Zone-6 has to probe the case, Meena said.