WATCH: MARCOS Commandoes display thrilling ‘rescue operation’ at Puri beach on Navy Day

Puri: On the occasion of the Indian Navy Day 2024 celebration in Puri of Odisha, today Indian Navy displayed a number of combat operations. Among them was the rescue of a hostage by the MARCOS commandoes.

The thrilling display of the hostage rescue seemed like a live and real scene of a Hollywood or Bollywood film. We can see in the video that the MARCOS commandoes secretly lands from two war helicopters by sliding with the help of ropes to reach their motor boats on the water surface. Then they secretly proceed towards the place where the hostage has been kept by the enemies. Then one of the units attack one of the enemy while another Commando unit fires and explodes the wall of the fort. Then they enter inside neutralize the enemy and rescues the citizen. Then with the help of ground mobility they take him with them. The whole scene was truly thrilling and was not less than a Hollywood film.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Navy Day celebration today afternoon at the Blue Flag beach in Puri. Then, the marine war tactics were displayed. This hostage rescue was one of such operations that was displayed by real commandoes.

Watch the video here: