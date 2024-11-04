Watch: Man rescued from deep well in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: It was a miraculous escape for a man from getting drowned in a deep well after falling into it accidentally in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district as a team of firefighters rescued him safely today.

Officials of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) reportedly received a call via 112 today where-in the caller informed about the falling of the man in the deep well, possibly unused, at Kurulia village of the district.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the ERSS officials immediately intimated about it to the Karanjia Fire Service unit, following which a team of firefighters rushed to the spot without any delay.

Upon reaching the spot of the incident, the firefighters swung into action and successfully recused the man, identified as Bibekananda S from the well by using ropes and ladders. Later, they admitted him at the local hospital for treatment.

Sources said that Bibekananda fell into the well accidentally while plastering the wall of the well.

Odisha Police has shared the video of the rescue operation in its X handle.

Meanwhile, people of the locality immensely appreciated the heroic and prompt action of the firefighters in saving the life of the man from the well.

କୂଅରେ ପଡି ଯାଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କଲା ERSS ଟିମ। ମୟୁରଭଞ୍ଜ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କୁରୁଳିଆ ଗାଁର ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ଏକ କୂଅ ଭିତରେ ପଡି ଯାଇଥିବା ସମ୍ପର୍କରେ ଜଣେ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତି ୧୧୨ କୁ କଲ୍ କରି ଜଣାଇଥିଲେ। ERSS କର୍ତ୍ତୃପକ୍ଷ ଘଟଣାର ଗୁରୁତ୍ୱ ଉପଲବ୍ଧି କରି କରଞ୍ଜିଆ ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ସେବାକୁ ସଙ୍ଗେ ସଙ୍ଗେ ଯୋଗାଯୋଗ କରିଥିଲେ।… pic.twitter.com/h0qQSlI03y — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) November 4, 2024

