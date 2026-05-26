Watch: Man Carries 82-Year-Old Mother on Sling to Claim Old Age Allowance in Bhadrak

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Bhadrak: In a scene that laid bare the gap between government schemes and ground reality, a man carried his 82-year-old mother on his shoulders to a protest site in front of the Ramachandrapur Panchayat office in Bant Block in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Monday, the third day of an ongoing demonstration.

Banamali Majhi, son of the late Chaitanya Majhi from Ward No. 6 of Ramachandrapur Panchayat, said his mother, Chandramani Majhi, has been denied old age allowance despite repeated appeals.

Banamali himself has also not received a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) or any other free housing schemes of the Government.

To draw attention to their plight, Banamali brought his elderly mother to the protest on a sling slung over his shoulder. On the other side of the sling hung a water pot and cooking utensils. The image left locals stunned.

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Protesters have been gathering at the Panchayat office, alleging widespread corruption and irregularities in the implementation of welfare schemes. They claim that genuine beneficiaries are being left out while funds are being spent on promoting the same schemes.

Activists at the site said many residents above 80 years of age are still deprived of old age allowance. They have also alleged financial manipulation in various developmental works carried out by the Panchayat.

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