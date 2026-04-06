Watch: Locals enjoy Kashmir-like scene in Odisha’s Patnagarh as severe hailstorm lashes

Advertisement

Balangir: Severe hailstorm accompanied by thunder and strong winds lashed parts of Patnagarh town and adjoining areas in Odisha Balangir district today afternoon creating a Kashmir-like scene for a while.

As predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patnagarh town and adjoining areas witnessed intense rainfall, massive hailstones and frequent lightning strikes under the impact of Kalbaisakhi.

Though the weather phenomena caused widespread damage to crops and houses in the areas, some local residents walked out of their residents after the situation became normal and enjoyed the heavy thick layer of hailstorms which covered the entire region making it look like Kashmir.

Advertisement

Many of them including children were seen enjoying by collecting the hailstorms and throwing it into the air with lots of joy and happiness.