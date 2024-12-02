Watch: LAccMI bus hangs off flyover precariously after meeting with an accident in Balasore

Balasore: A Location Accessible Multi-Modal Initiative (LAccMI) bus hanged off a flyover precariously after meeting with an accident in Balasore this evening.

The LAccMI bus while going towards the Balasore bus stand without any passenger reportedly crashed into the flyover sidewall near the Fakir Mohan Golei and was about to fall into the ground. However, it remained hanging off the flyover precariously, said sources.

While it is yet to be known under what circumstances the accident occurred, driver and conductor of the vehicle who were inside the bus when the mishap took place sustained injuries and were rushed to the Balasore Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Fire fighters, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel along with the local police have reached the spot and are taking all possible steps to remove the bus from the flyover.

Heavy crowed rushed to the spot to witness the dangerous scene of the bus accident.