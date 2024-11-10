Watch: KIIT student Trishna Ray crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024, Dr Achyuta Samanta congratulates her

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride and joy for the people of Odisha and the country as a whole, Trishna Ray, a student of KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, has been crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024.

A total of 10 participants from different countries including Peru, South Africa, Brazil, Kenya, Portugal, and Netherlands had made it to the grand finale of the prestigious pageant held at Mittah Seperepere International Convention Centre in Kimberley. However, Trishna Ray was crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024 in the glittering event.

Trishna Ray is the daughter of Colonel D.K Ray and Rajashree Ray and is the student of KIIT School of Fashion Technology.

Trishna, who has been interested in fashion since childhood, always wanted to make her parents proud by being crowned at various pageants.

Meanwhile, congratulations poured-in for Trishna for her achievement. Her parents also are also now on cloud nine and proud of her success.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta also congratulated Trishna Ray for being crowned Miss Teen Universe 2024 and wished her many more such success in life.

The hope of doing something big in life kept Trishna awake day and night. Her parents’ contribution to reaching this goal of Trishna is unparalleled. Her parents always supported her in everything. That is why she has been able to achieve this success easily. Trishna lives with her family in Cuttack City.

She started preparing for this success a long time ago and achieved her goal through determination and hard work.

On April 13 last year, she was crowned Miss Teen Universe India. As the daughter of an army officer, she is very disciplined and hardworking girl. Similarly, she has also shown her skills in various sports like volleyball and badminton.

Such is her determination that despite having injury on her feet, Trishna secured the top spot in the Ramp Walk last time. She also won Beauty with Brain, Best Speech and Miss Teen India East.