Watch: Kantapidha Yatra of Goddess Kandhunidevi in Ganjam’s Surada

Berhampur: The Kantapidha Yatra of Goddess Kandhunidevi in Surada of Ganjam district in Odisha has been going on with participation of thousands of devotees.

The Yatra began on last 15th September with the Bamana Janma (Birth of Lord Bamana) and will continue till 24th September the Mulastami day.

This yatra falls in the rainy season while many other yatras normally fall in either summer of winter.

On the first day of Sorada’s Kantapidha yatra, in the evening, after receiving the Angyamala (authorisation garland) from Lord Jagannath, the servitors, committee members and many devotees bring sand from the north mouth of the Rushikulya River. Previously roasted mustard seeds, wheat, and millet are sown in that sand and placed in a dark room.

On the last day, the Goddess is taken around the city in a procession accompanied by thousands of devotees. They visit the Lord Jagannath temple.

Later, the Mother Goddess is made to sit on a thorn swing, which has been prepared in advance, and gives darshan to the devotees.

Yesterday, on the third evening of Kandhunidevi Mahotsav, Odisha Minister of Steel and Mines Bibhuti Bhushan Jena was present. Also, Bhanjanagar and Kabisurya Nagar MLAs as well as Surada MLA Neelmani Bishoi was also present.

Later, a series of cultural programs were held in the Mahotsav Mandap.

Thousands of devotees have been thronging Surada since evening. At the Palishree Mela, they are buying various home-made food and eating out various delicacies.

Along with this, people are also going around and sitting in the big swing and buying various things.

In order to complete the Yatra smoothly, the Surada Police have made all arrangements while police personnel have been deployed police everywhere for security.

Watch the video here: