Watch JCB in action! Huge quantity of ‘duplicate liquor’ destroyed after being seized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Officials of the excise department destroyed a huge quantity of ‘duplicate’ liquor seized from a government-licensed liquor shop at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar today.

Acting on a tip-off, the Excise officials conducted a raid at the liquor shop in Baramunda area of the State Capital City and found that the caps of the liquor bottles, hologram and other features were removed and water was added to the liquor and the duplicate liquor was sold to the customers.

Soon, the officials collected samples to find out whether any chemical was also added in the liquor. Besides, they seized and destroyed huge quantity of liquor just infront of the wine shop.

The officials also warned to take exemplarily action against the liquor shop owner by arresting him and cancelling the licence of the shop.

The excise officials also said that they would intensify the checking and take action against those who will be found violating the rules and selling fake liquor to the people.