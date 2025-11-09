Watch: Insect menace in Jajpur, Vehicular movement halts as thousands of insects swarm Kharasrota bridge

Advertisement

Jajpur: The city is facing an unconventional problem for the past few days as thousands of unknown insects have swarmed the Kharasrota bridge in Jajpur.

The dense number of insects reportedly emerge as soon as night falls and cover the bridge area. Which causes problems for travellers and riders of vehicles.

Many accidents have been witnessed on the bridge as bikers are seen falling from their vehicles on the road.

The locals have demanded the authorities to find a solution for this problem.

Bikers are seen falling from their vehicles while crossing the bridge.#kalingatv pic.twitter.com/QTjTKyLfS8 — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) November 9, 2025