WATCH: IAS Arabinda Padhee drags non-servitor out of chariot yard near Gundicha temple

Puri: Chief Administrator of SJTA IAS Arabinda Kumar Padhee, drags non-servitor out of chariot yard near Gundicha temple. The entire event has been captured on camera and is being widely circulated.

Earlier today, it was clearly specified that non-sevayats shall not be allowed to climb atop the raths on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra, said reports. Further, strict action shall be taken in case of violation of this rule.

Reports clearly said that, it is forbidden for any non-sevayat to board the chariot. Strict action shall be taken if any exception is found in this matter. On the day of Srigundicha Yatra, the administration of Srimandir had noticed that two unauthorized persons had climbed on the chariot.

Preliminary information has been received that the person involved is a high-ranking official of the Central Government and another is an officer of a private/cooperative institution. The Chief Administrator of the SJTA has directed to file a complaint at the Singhadwara police station for necessary investigation and action in this regard.

However, IAS Arabinda Padhee dragged a non servitor out of the rath yard today following the above rule to perfection. Watch the entire scene here.

WATCH HERE: