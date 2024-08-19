WATCH: Huge python rescued from Dhenkanal Kapilash temple premises, devotees shocked

Advertisement

Dhenkanal: A huge eight-feet-long snake (python) has been rescued from Dhenkanal district of Odisha from Kapilash temple, said reports on Monday.

Reports say that, an eight feet long python was rescued from the famous Kapilas Shiva Peeth. On the last Monday of the month of Shravan, a python was rescued from the main Shivalinga Temple of Baba Kapilash.

The Dhenkanal District Wildlife and Snake Rescue Team saw the snake sleeping in the temple premises when they reached the spot, after being called upon by the locals and the devotees.

Suryakant Behera, a member of the rescue team, said that after reaching the spot, he rescued the snake and reported it to Kapilas Forest Department. The snake will be checked by the medical team and then left in the jungle.

The temple priest said that it is Lord Shiva’s blessing, that though there are so many snakes not a single report of anyone being bitten has been reported. The Kanwariyas have expressed awe over the whole incident and said that it is the pure blessing of Lord Chandrashekhar.

Recently on July 24, as many as seven huge snakes were rescued from Kapilash temple in Dhenkanal, said reports on Wednesday. Snake sightings however during the monsoon season in Odisha is not rare. But such huge number of massive snakes has shocked the locals.

According to reports, on the first Monday of the holy month of Shravana many snakes were found roaming in Kapilash Peetha (mandir). However, this is the first year that such an incident has been reported.

WATCH: