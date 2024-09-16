Watch: Huge python found in car in Jajpur, rescued after five hours of operation

Jajpur: In a shocking incident, a huge python was found inside a car near the Hyundai servicing centre in Tentulikhunta area of Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

An educationist had reportedly taken his car to the servicing centre in Tentulikhunta. However, he noticed the python slithered inside the Air Conditioner duct of the vehicle and informed the Snake Helpline members about it.

Soon, a team of Snake Helpline members reached the spot and rescued the python after five hours of an operation. They faced so much difficulties in rescuing the snake that they had to remove the Air Conditioner duct to catch the reptile.

The snake was of 7-feet-long, informed the snake Helpline members, who released it in the nearby forest safely.

Watch the video here: