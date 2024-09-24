WATCH: Huge bull crocodile rescued from pond in Kendrapara of Odisha

Rajnagar: A crocodile was rescued from a pond in Kendrapara district of Odisha under the Rajnagar Forest Department said reports on Tuesday. The locals have rescued a bull crocodile from a pond.

According to reports, the crocodile was spotted in Ranjit Mandal’s pond in Devendra Narayanpur village of Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district. Yesterday evening, the crocodile came from Banashgarh river and fell into Ranjit’s pond. The villagers saw the crocodile and informed the forest department.

Late in the night forest rangers reached the village and rescued the crocodile by throwing a net in the pond. The bull crocodile was then released into the Mahipur river.

On September 14, a crocodile was rescued from Gajrajpur village of Rajnagar block in Kendrapara. But after rescue, the crocodile was tied by the rescuers. The village locals then informed the forest department. Rajnagar Forest Department reached the village to rescued the crocodile.

WATCH THE ENTIRE RESCUE VIDEO HERE: