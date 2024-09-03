WATCH: Huge 11-feet-long cobra rescued from Mayurbhanj, locals shocked

Mayurbhanj: A huge and massive 11-feet-long cobra has been rescued from Mayurbhanj, said reliable reports in this regard on Monday.

Snake sightings are common in this season yet the size and the massiveness of the snake has shocked the locals and a huge crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of the huge reptile.

The 11-feet-long King Cobra snake was rescued from a house in Bangra village said reports. Later, it was then released into the Dukra wildlife range, in Mayurbhanj district this morning.

WATCH THE VISUAL HERE:

#WATCH | Odisha | 11-ft long King Cobra snake was rescued from a house in Bangra village yesterday and released into the Dukra wildlife range, in Mayurbhanj this morning. pic.twitter.com/LwoRUlMt1O — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) September 3, 2024