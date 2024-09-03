WATCH: Huge 11-feet-long cobra rescued from Mayurbhanj, locals shocked

By Sudeshna Panda
cobra rescued from Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A huge and massive 11-feet-long cobra has been rescued from Mayurbhanj, said reliable reports in this regard on Monday.

Snake sightings are common in this season yet the size and the massiveness of the snake has shocked the locals and a huge crowd had gathered to have a glimpse of the huge reptile.

The 11-feet-long King Cobra snake was rescued from a house in Bangra village said reports. Later, it was then released into the Dukra wildlife range, in Mayurbhanj district this morning.

WATCH THE VISUAL HERE:

Advertisement

You might also like

Ravenshaw University bans entry of outsiders after 6 pm

IPS Arun Bothra appears before Patnagarh court in parcel bomb case

Shocking! Dowry death in Soro, girl tortured for not getting refrigerator

WATCH: CM clarifies his stance on formation of Orissa High Court bench in the…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.