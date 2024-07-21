Watch how fishermen put lives at danger to rescue man from fast flowing river in Odisha’s Udala

Baripada: In a terrific yet heartwarming incident, a group of fishermen reportedly put their lives at risk and rescued a man from a fast flowing river in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district this morning.

One Kandara Murmu of Mathasahi village of the district was reportedly crossing a bridge at Jamughat at around 8 AM today due to some urgent work. The 45-year-old man was crossing the bridge while about 2-3 feet of water from the Deo River was overflowing on it due to incessant heavy rain on the upper catchment areas of the Similipal.

While crossing the bridge, Murmu’s one of the legs got slipped following which he was swept away due to high force of water. Fortunately, some fishermen who were present at the spot soon swung into action and rescued him from the fast flowing river by putting their lives at danger.

Murmu was rescued by the fishermen after he was swept away for about 300-400 metres. Though he sustained some minor injury, but his health condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, a video of the fishermen miraculously rescuing Murmu from the jaw of death has now gone viral.

Watch the video here: