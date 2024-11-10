Watch how AI cameras helped police to nab looters in Odisha

Jharsuguda: Looters, beware! You cannot escape anymore after committing robbery in Odisha as the modern technology is helping police to trace and arrest criminals. The latest example is the Jharsuguda Police. They busted a robbers’ gang and arrested a total of four of its members with the help of the AI cameras.

According to Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police (SP) Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, three robbery cases were reported from three different areas of Jharsuguda City on November 2, 4 and 6. Though the looters and their act of thefts were captured by different CCTV Cameras, it was difficult for the police to identify them as they had covered their faces with clothes.

However, cops took the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras and tried to track them. Later, they tracked the locations of the robbers and verified their entry and exit points. Soon, police got an IA footage which revealed the face of one of the suspects, informed the SP.

He further said that the live location monitoring of the suspects showed that four suspects were traveling towards Keonjhar in a bus. Soon, police followed the bus and arrested all four of them from the passenger bus after intercepting it, he added.

Police also recovered the valuable things and cash they had looted from different places, said the SP adding that efforts are on to find out their involvement in other robbery cases.

If needed, they will be brought on remand for further interrogation, informed the Jharsuguda SP.

Also Read: Scooterists Looted At Gunpoint By 6 Miscreants In Bhubaneswar