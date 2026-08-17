Watch: Hirakud reservoir opens five more gates, water released through seven gates
The number of gates of Hirakud Reservoir opened in Sambalpur has reached seven as five more gates have been opened
Sambalpur: In Sambalpur, five more gates have been opened to release flood water from Hirakud Reservoir.
Earlier, two gates were opened to release the flood water and now five more gates are opened to release the water from seven gates now.
These developments occurred when water levels across Odisha’s various rivers rose significantly.