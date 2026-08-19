Watch: Hirakud opens 17 gates amid heavy rain in upper catchment

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Bhubaneswar: Water flows through 11 more gates added to release water as the water level has risen in the reservoir.

Presently, water is released from 11 gates in the left and 6 gates in the right. The water level of the reservoir is 619.87 feet.

The average inflow is at present around 3,16,509 cusecs, whereas around 2,68,830 cusecs is being released in downstream.

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The release has increased due to ongoing rainfall in the reservoir’s upper catchments. This has caused the inflow in the reservoir to rise tremendously.

As compared to earlier 15 open gates more gates have been opened and water has been released for it. The level of the reservoir in this release is continuously monitored.

Watch the video here:

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