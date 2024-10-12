Watch: Gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10L looted from Durga puja mandap in Jajpur

Jajpur: In a shocking and surprising incident, some unidentified miscreants reportedly looted gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakhs from the Barundei Bangalisahi puja mandap under Korei police limits in Jajpur district late on Friday night.

According to reports, the secretary of the puja committee and a priest reportedly locked the gates of the mandap and went to sleep last night. However, they were surprised and shocked after not finding the ornaments of the Goddess and other presiding deities when they woke up to attend nature’s call at around 3 AM.

Soon, they alerted other members of the Puja committee and villagers about the robbery and subsequently filed a complaint at Korei police station this morning.

After receiving the complaint, a team of police reached the spot and started an investigation into the robbery case. Cops also detained the concerned priest and puja committee member to interrogate them over the matter, said sources.

The market value of the stolen ornaments is said to be more than Rs 10 lakh, added the sources.