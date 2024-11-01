WATCH: Fire in unit-1 underground market in Bhubaneswar, 25 shops reduced to ashes

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident on Diwali, as many as 25 shops have been reduced to ashes in a fire in Unit-1 underground market in Bhubaneswar. The subway market was gutted completely.

According to reports as many as 25 shops were burnt down completely. Most of the shops were clothes shops, selling sarees and other such items. The whole area from Rajmahal to AG square was filled with smoke and flames.

Fire was doused after an operation of as long as four (4) hours by the fire services personnel. It has been alleged that the fire was started due to a short circuit. The locals spotted the smoke bellowing out of the dome shaped structure for ventilation in the market and informed the police and fire services.

The Capital police station has also reached the spot and is trying to ascertain the cause of the fire. they are trying to recover the CCTV footage of the subway market. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.

