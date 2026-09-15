WATCH: Fire breaks out at Ganesh Puja pandal in Sambalpur

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Sambalpur: A fire broke out at a Ganesh Puja pandal near Fatak in Sambalpur district of Odisha while the festival celebrations were underway.

As per initial reports, the fire is said to have occurred because of an electrical short circuit due to a fault in the pandal’s wiring.

On getting information about the incident, a team of fire brigade immediately reached there and doused the blaze. They also prevented the fire from spreading to other areas.

Many devotees were inside and near the pandal when the incident happened and they were evacuated safely. Luckily, no one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

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The incident is also raising concern on how electrical decorations and wiring are being used at puja pandals.

Organisers and devotees have been asked to be cautious while using electrical connections at the pandals.

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