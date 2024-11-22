WATCH: Exclusive visual of scuffle between actor Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam

Bhubaneswar: A scuffle has been seen between Manoj Mishra and Bobby Islam in front of the DCPs office in Bhubaneswar, said reports on Thursday. The video of the entire act has gone viral. Later the two were separated by the police personnel present in front of the DCP’s office. Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra landed in trouble as a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him in Cuttack City on November 12.

Later however, Manoj Misha apologized for the act.

Odia Film and Television Directors’ Association filed the FIR against Manoj Mishra at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Cuttack alleging that he has been defaming the character of artists and directors who are working in the Odia film industry.

The members of the association, in the FIR, claimed that Mishra has been giving negative comments and remarks against them on social media platforms. They demanded action against the actor. However, the statement of the actor over the police complaint is yet to be received.

It is to be noted here that Mishra was in the news after he was reportedly banned for two years by some film producers, for allegedly orchestrating protests against the film Ram last year. This apart, Sanlisha Patel, the producer of another Odia film Pratha, filed an online FIR against him at Jharsuguda over some controversy pertaining to the screening of the movie.

Later however on November 18, Actor Manoj Mishra apologized for his remarks on Byasakabi. As per reports, Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra apologized for his controversial remark on Byasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati. Earlier Mishra had reportedly made remarks on Byasakabi Fakir Mohan’s legendary literary creation ‘Randipua Ananta’. However, after being criticized for the said remark he finally apologized.

Watch The Visual Here: