Watch: Dramatic chase on NH leads to seizure of over quintal of cannabis under “Operation Black Smoke,” 2 arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a thrilling and high-stakes operation, Special Crime Unit, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack successfully executed “Operation Black Smoke,” resulting in the seizure of over a quintal of cannabis and the arrest of two key suspects.

Acting on a tip-off from a reliable source, the Special Crime Unit initiated surveillance on a suspected vehicle believed to be transporting a large quantity of cannabis from Phulbani to Jharkhand. As per input one white colour Maruti Ciaz, which would be emitting huge smoke, would come from Phulbani via Khurda on NH, would precede to Jharkhand.

As the vehicle, a white colour Maruti Ciaz was spotted on National Highway-15 near Pitapali emitting huge smoke, officers attempted to intercept it. However, the suspects attempted to evade capture, leading to a high-speed chase which continued from Pitapali and ended in Janla Fly Over.

The pursuit, which spanned several kilometers from Pitapali to Janla, saw the suspected vehicle weaving through traffic at high speeds in a desperate attempt to escape leaving a trail of heavy “BLACK SMOKE” behind. Special Crime Unit team demonstrated exceptional coordination and driving skills, ensuring the safety of other motorists while closing in on the suspects.

The Special Crime Unit was previously prepared and three separate teams were engaged to intercept the car. Accordingly, two police vehicles chased the suspected car and the other team was placed near Janla fly over to completely block the traffic coming from Khurda side.

The chase finally culminated near Janla Flyover, where the suspects were forced to stop their vehicle due to a strategically placed roadblock, the car could be intercepted by the police team in well-coordinated manner and two suspects were detained while they were trying to escape abandoning car.

Upon detaining the vehicle, officers found over a quintal of cannabis concealed within. The two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Sipun Behera and Ananta Digal of Kandhamal district, were immediately taken into custody.

One Maruti Ciaz Car bearing Registered No OD-02-AL-8656 loaded with 112 Kgs of Cannabis (Ganjei) was also seized along with two mobile phones. Both individuals are believed to be integral members of a larger drug trafficking network operating interstate.

In 2024, till now Special Crime Unit has registered two cases for illegal transportation of Cannabis with arrest of 6 persons and seizure of 412 Kgs worth of Rs 41 lacks. So also 3 cases for illegal possession of brown sugar with arrest of 6 persons with seizure of 808 grams worth of Rs 80 lacks.

Watch the video here: