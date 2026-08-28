Watch: Doctors successfully remove iron nail from 3-year-old boy’s stomach after a month

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Berhampur: In a great sigh of relief for a three-year-old boy and his parents, doctors of AIIMS Bhubaneswar successfully removed an iron nail, measuring 2.5-inch, from his stomach.

The minor boy identified as Aakash Jena, the son of Tofan Jena of Chhadiapalli village under Belaguntha block, had accidentally swallowed the nail while playing on July 29.

Soon, Tofan and other family members rushed Aakash to Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for removing the nail from the stomach. Following this, the doctors examined him and suggested for X-ray of his abdomen.

After the X-ray reports of Aakash confirmed that the nail was in his stomach, he was later shifted to the Berhampur Medical where another X-ray was conducted following the advice of the doctors.

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Tofan claimed that the doctors sent them back home saying that the nail from Aakash’s stomach would pass out with his stool. However, the entire family was worried about his further treatment due to acute poverty.

After the news of Aakash was telecasted in Kalinga TV, Sorada MLA Nilamani Bisoyi made the arrangement for his treatment and removal of nails at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As per the advice of the Sorada MLA, Aakash was admitted at the AIIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar recently where the doctors kept him in observation and removed the 2.5-inch nail from his stomach successfully.