Watch: Crorepati Assistant Executive Engineer under Odisha Vigilance scanner, raid underway at six locations

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Malkangiri: The Mathili Block Assistant Executive Engineer Sisir Kumar Das is under Odisha Vigilance scanner over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income in Malkangiri district.

A team of Odisha Vigilance on Sunday is conducting simultaneous searches at six locations across Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, and Malkangiri linked to the Mathili Block Assistant Executive Engineer.

The team is carrying out the raid under a search warrant issued by the Special Vigilance Judge, Berhampur. Vigilance teams are conducting searches at multiple locations, including a four-story building in Baramunda (Bhubaneswar), a two-story building in Nilachala Nagar (Brahmapur), a house in Gobara (Basudevpur, Ganjam district), an ancestral home in Gajapati Nagar (Brahmapur), a rented house in Malkangiri, and his chamber at the Malkangiri DRDA office.

Furthermore, officials have reportedly seized bank documents with savings worth lakhs and other crucial credentials. He is also reported to own several two and four-wheelers vehicles, that are in his name and his relatives, sources said.

Accordign to reports, the flats in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and other places are worth lakhs.

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The searches are being conducted simultaneously as part of the Vigilance action against Das over the allegations of disproportionate assets.

A Vigilance team comprising one Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and five Inspectors is involved in the operation.

Shishir Kumar Dash serves as the Assistant Executive Engineer for the Mathili Block and also holds charge of the Malkangiri DRDA. The Vigilance department is conducting these raids to assess and verify his assets.

Detailed information regarding the assets will be available once the raids conclude.



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