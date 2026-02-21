WATCH: Couple alleges bank sold them fake gold through auction, creates ruckus

Advertisement

Chandbali: A couple created a ruckus at the Chandbali branch HDFC Bank alleging the bank of selling fake gold ornaments through auction to them.

The accusation has been brought by Panchanan Sahu of Krushnanagar village.

According to the couple, the employees of the bank reportedly auctioned fake jewelry saying it was old mortgage gold and took Rs 9 Lakh from them.

Panchanan said that he had brought gold from the same bank before and bought the jewellery trusting them and paid Rs 8 lakh 92 thousand 690 Rupees, which he had saved in a fixed saving account at the bank.

Advertisement

However, this time the gold turned out to be fake after he cut the jewellery open and found it contained silver and only gold was plated on top. He informed the bank employees about this incident. The police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank employee Pradeep Ojha has said that Panchanan had tested the gold before taking it. He has also taken similar gold before.

Watch: