WATCH: CM clarifies his stance on formation of Orissa High Court bench in the Assembly

Bhubaneswar: In the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday, the CM clarified his stance on the issue of formation of an Orissa High Court bench. he further said that the government is yet to finalize on this matter. A decision in this regard shall be taken soon.

On September 2, the Odisha CM had said in the Assembly that there is no possibility of setting up a High Court Bench anywhere in Odisha as per the Supreme Court judgement in this matter. The Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi gave this answer to a written question put to him by Balangir MLA Kalikesh Singh Deo.

As per reports, in a written reply to the question of the Balangir MLA, the CM expressed that there is no possibility of of setting up a High Court Bench. In the House, Balangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo asked whether the government has a proposal to establish a circuit bench of the High Court in Balangir.

In response, Mohan Majhi informed that according to the Supreme Court’s judgment in this regard, there is no reason to establish a High Court bench anywhere in Odisha.

It is to be noted that the people of Western Odisha have been demanding the establishment of a High Court bench for a long time. There was also a strike for several days.

