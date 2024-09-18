Watch! CCTV footage of firing at jewelry shop owner in Kakatpur

Kakatpur: The chilling video of the firing at a jewelry shop owner in Kakatpur has surfaced lately. The CCTV footage of the incident in which 2 masked looters are seen opening fire at the man in his shop has gone viral.

In the video we can see that the owner and a staff are sitting in the jewelry shop waiting for customers. After a few seconds two masked miscreants are entering the shop through the door. Though they are masked, the owner did not take any immediate action.

However, after a few seconds one of the miscreant takes out a gun and opens fire at the owner. Now, the owner tries to save himself and also throws some chemicals. Meanwhile the two miscreants run out of the shop.

The incident took place at a jewelry shop in the Kundhei haata area in Kakatpur, in Puri district of Odisha on 16th September 2024.

Watch the video here: