Watch: BMC Food Safety Team raid confectioneries, check food samples and quality

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Bhubaneswar: The Food Safety Teams of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted raids on several confectioneries in different places of the state capital city on the occasion of the Raksha Purnima today.

In view of the Raksha Purnima today, people purchase huge quantity of sweets and in order to ensure that the shops sell sweets of good qualities, the Food Safety Teams conducted raid in different sweets shops situated in Jagamara, Delta Square and Siripur areas.

During the raids, the officials are checking the samples and qualities of the sweets. Besides, they are testing the samples of curd and cheese products used in the sweets and other edible products.

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The officials also destroyed some stale sweets and products used to prepare the sweets and imposed fines on the shop owners for violating the food safety guidelines.

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