Watch adorable video! Wild elephant plays football with youths in Odisha

Keonjhar: An adorable video of a wild elephant playing football with a group of youth without harming anyone has gone viral massively in Odisha.

Some youths of the Bardhana village under Champua forest range of Kenonjar district were reportedly playing football in a field situated near the forest. In the meantime, one of the elephants which were present in the forest came to the field and joined them in playing football.

Initially, the youths were scared of the pachyderm and preferred to stay away from it. They even tried to chase the animal as it was standing close to the ball. But soon, they enjoyed the wild animal’s presence and started cheering for it as it played the football as if it was trained.

The adorable moment was captured by several people present on the spot and shared in different social media platforms. In the viral video, the jumbo can be seen running behind the ball and kicking it amid the cheers and loud noises of the youths.

