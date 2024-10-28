WATCH: 20 wild boars in Keonjhar fall into well, rescue operation underway

Keonjhar: As many as 2o wild boars in Keonjhar district of Odisha fell into a dilapidated well inside the forest said reports on Monday. The forest department has reached the spot and is continuing rescue operation.

More than 20 wild boars are lying in an abandoned well in Kisan Sahi of Bhagamunda village in Harichandanpur block of Keonjhar district in Odisha. Forest department officials have reached the spot and are continuing rescue efforts. They fell in the well while returning after eating rice.

A road is being constructed near the well with the help of a JCB, it is believed that the wild boars in Keonjhar might have slipped into the well. There is a threat of people attacking the wild boars, who have fallen into the well since a long time. The rescue operation is underway, further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

