WATCH: 2 woman tenants thrashed by hostel owner and his sons in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A high voltage drama was seen in the capital city for house rent between hostel owner and tenants in Kharvela nagar in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

According to viral video, the hostel owner and his two sons thrashed the two female tenants with wooden logs and tires. The house owner alleged that the tenants had not been paying the rent for the past few months.

This shameful incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the hostel and this video has gone viral now.

Police reached the Laxmi Nivas hostel and started an enquiry into the matter. Two people were arrested in this matter after the tenants were thrashed.

Watch the video here: