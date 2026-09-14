Watch: 15 miscreants launch murderous attack on security guard in Bhubaneswar outskirts

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Bhubaneswar: At least 15 miscreants launched a murderous attack on a security guard in Dhauli area, the outskirts of Bhubaneswar City, raising concerns over public safety ahead of the festive season and giving an open challenge to the Commissionerate Police.

According to sources, the security guard who has been identified as Rajanikant Nayak of Nakhaura was attacked by a group of miscreants over past enmity.

As per the visuals of the CCTV cameras, Rajanikant came on a bike and parked his vehicle near the roadside at 4.48 PM yesterday. Soon, 15 miscreants reached the spot on five separate two-wheelers and attacked him all of a sudden.

One of the miscreants was seen running towards Rajanikant with a glass bottle while another was seen beating him up with an iron rod. Others also punched him, kicked him and trashed him mercilessly before fleeing from the spot.

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Later, Rajanikant was rescued by a man and was taken to the hospital on a bike for treatment. He also lodged a complaint at Dhauli police station seeking arrest of his attackers.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation and are examining footages of CCTV cameras to identify the attackers and arrest them.

Further probe is underway.