WATCH: 15-foot-long python killed by villagers in Mayurbhanj, video goes viral

Mayurbhanj: In a shocking incident a 15-foot-long python was killed by villagers in Mayurbhanj and the video has gone viral said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, a video of some villagers killing a python and taking it on the road inKuliana block area of ​​Baripada forest division Mayurbhanj district is now circulating on social media.

Although it is a crime to kill a snake, which comes under the endangered Wildlife Species-1 category, the people of the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district are not aware of this law, said reports.

Later after the Baripada forest division officer A Uma Mahesh, got the information about this and sent the department staff to the spot for investigation. He said that legal action will be taken against the involved persons.

However, it has been claimed by the villagers that widespread public awareness is necessary as the killing of endangered wild animals is taking place frequently in Mayurbhanj District.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: