WATCH: 12-feet-long python rescued from Berhampur in Odisha

Berhampur: With the monsoon comes the news of snakes being rescued from almost all parts of India. There is a rise in the number of snake sightings in the rainy season.

Recently, a huge python of more than 12-feet in length was rescued by the Berhampur Forest Division and a video of the same has been shared by Susanta Nanda an officer of the Indian Forest Service on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The massive python had allegedly swallowed a goat and was unable to move properly. It was then rescued and safely released in the forests of Khalikote Range under Berhampur Forest Division. The IFS officer also appreciated the Berhampur Forest Division for the safe rescue and subsequent release.

The IFS Officer shared the rescue video along with a caption, “A huge python of more than 12 feet was rescued from the villa after it had swallowed a goat and was safely released in Forests of Khalikote Range, Berhampur Division. Sincere appreciation for the team Berhampur.”

WATCH THE SNAKE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: