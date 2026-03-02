War in Middle East: Odisha Chief Secretary holds high-level meeting for safety of stranded Odias, directs to take appropriate action

Bhubaneswar: Following the directions of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg this evening held a high-level meeting regarding the security of the Odias stranded due to war in the Middle East.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary advised the concerned officials to monitor the situation and be prepared to take action to rescue the stranded Odias safely.

It is worth noting that, a 24-hour toll-free number 800-46342, WhatsApp number 971543090571 has been issued by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. In this context, a working group has been formed by the Odisha Government to provide assistance and information to the “Odisha Family Directorate”, State Home (Home) Department, State Labour Directorate, and Protector of Emigrants. The situation is being monitored. Odisha Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Pritish Panda is working as the nodal officer for information and assistance (telephone number- 9583321964).

DGP Y. B. Khurania attended the meeting and said that the situation is being closely monitored and necessary steps are being taken. All the officials concerned have been alerted. The situation is under control. The posts circulating on social media are being closely monitored and steps are being taken in an emergency manner.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Chief Secretary, State Home (Home Department) Hemant Sharma, Director, Intelligence Department R.P. Koche, Director, Odisha Mo Paribar and Secretary, State Culture Department Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya, Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathy.