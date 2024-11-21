Wanted criminal shot dead in filmy style in Odisha’s Ganjam

Ganjam: In a filmy style, wanted criminal, Anant Pattnaik was chased and shot dead in the middle of a road near Bandhaguda High school under Sheragada police station limits in Ganjam district late on Wednesday night.

According to information, when Anant along with two of his aides was going in his bike, a SUV (Bolero) chased him and overtook his bike. Then he was shot dead by a man from the vehicle killing him on the spot. Seeing this his two aides fled the scene.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and started an investigation. Anant Pattnaik’s body was sent for post mortem to Community Health Centre (CHC), Shergada. His family was informed. Everyone was shocked as the most wanted criminal was shot dead.

It is to be noted that the gangster was registered in NIA cases. He was in the crime world for over 15 years and cases in 10 police stations are registered in his name on charges of murder, attempt to murder, bombing, robbery, dacoity with charges under the armed acts. He was on the most wanted criminal list of many police stations. A native of Aska, Anant had been involved in the crime world, escaping the hands of police.