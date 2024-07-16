Want to visit Puri for Suna Besa? Scan this QR code to download Rath Yatra 2024 app to know where to park vehicle and get other services

Puri: Lakhs of devotees are expected to gather in Puri to witness the Suna Besa of Lord Jagannath and his siblings to be held tomorrow. The Srimandir temple administration along with the Puri district administration and other enforcement agencies have made elaborate arrangement to conduct the Suna Besa smoothly and peacefully.

Though different services such as the nearest drinking water facilities, health centres, free food distribution points, police aid posts, child desks, helplines, information centres, temporary shelters, wheelchair arrangements for persons with disabilities, lifeguard services, control rooms, and more are being provided to the visitors. However, most of them are unaware and are unable to locate the services.

In such scenario, the Puri district administration has launched a mobile app named ‘Rath Yatra 2024’ which anyone can download through a QR code on all Android mobile phones and avail the above mentioned services freely and easily.