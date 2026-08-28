Wading Through Waist-Deep Floodwater, Sisters Tie Rakhi to Brothers, Watch

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Basudevpur: Floodwaters may have cut off roads and homes, but they could not come between sisters and their brothers on Raksha Bandhan.

In an emotional display of sibling love, sisters in Jagannathprasad panchayat of Bhadrak district in Odisha waded through waist-deep floodwater to reach their brothers and tie Rakhi on their wrists.

With Rakhi, sandalwood paste, flowers, incense, a lamp and raw rice carefully arranged on a ceremonial plate, the sisters stepped into the floodwater to keep alive a cherished Raksha Bandhan tradition.

At Palasahi village under Jagannathprasad panchayat, Bharati Parida and Dibyashree Pal tied Rakhi to their respective brothers despite the difficult circumstances.

Bharati Parida could not travel to her brother’s house because floodwaters had submerged the roads and cut off access. With no proper route available, her brother came to her house instead. Undeterred by the waist-deep water, Bharati stepped into the floodwaters and tied Rakhi on her brother’s wrist.

Dibyashree Pal, meanwhile, had been staying at a relative’s house due to the flooding. But with Raksha Bandhan being celebrated today, she too chose not to let the floodwaters dampen the occasion. She walked through the water and tied Rakhi to her brother.

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With floodwater entering their homes and surrounding their doorsteps, the siblings celebrated Raksha Bandhan right in the midst of the inundation.

The touching sight of sisters braving floodwaters to perform the sacred ritual has captured the essence of Raksha Bandhan — a bond of love, affection and protection that refuses to be weakened by even the most difficult circumstances.

For these families, the flood may have taken away their roads and disrupted their daily lives, but it could not wash away the bond between a brother and sister.

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