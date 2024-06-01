Voting rate in Odisha’s final phase till 9am stands at 7.69 percent

Bhubaneswar: As of 9.00 am, the voting rate in Odisha for the final phase election is 7.69% said the latest report of the Chief Election Officer (CEO).

In Mayurbhanj there has been 7.33 percent voting, in Balasore there has been 7.46 percent, in Bhadrak district there has been 7.79 percent. However in Jajpur there has been 7.74 percent, in Kendrapara there has been 7.27 percent voting till now. However in Jagatsinghpur the highest percentage of voting that is 8.54 percent has been recorded.

Voting is going on in six Lok Sabha seats and 42 assembly seats. About one crore voters will decide the fate of 460 candidates.

There are 66 MP candidates and 394 MLA candidates. The fourth phase has the highest number of voters in the state. Out of total 99 lakh 61 thousand voters, 55 lakh 88 thousand are men. The number of women voters is 48 lakh 72 thousand. There are a total of 10,882 polling stations and more than 1400 Sakhi booths.

20 percent of the booths are designated as ideal booths. 70,000 polling staff have been deployed to conduct the election smoothly. 126 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed with the state police to maintain law and order.

At least 36,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security for the last phase of the election in Odisha. The sensitive booths will be the central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). As many as 126 companies of CAPF will be deployed.

