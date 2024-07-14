Voice cloning scam in Odisha: Two arrested for seeking money by cloning politicians’ voices

Balangir: Two cyber scamsters have been arrested by the Balangir police on charges of seeking money by cloning the voices of several politicians and eminent persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saumyaranjan Pradhan of Kishorenagar police station limits in Angul district and Kitis Nandi of Jagatpur area in Cuttack district.

The Balangir cyber police started an investigation after getting complaints of online fraud. In course of probe, the cops came to know about the voice cloning scam and nabbed the accused persons.

The police probe revealed that the accuse persons used to clone the voices of some politicians and eminent personalities to ask money. They had reportedly collected around Rs 3 lakhs through such voice cloning scam.

Meanwhile, police forwarded both Pradhan and Nandi to the court following the document works and their medical examinations.

Police also cautioned the people not to believe any such call from unknown number and stay alert to avoid falling prey to such kind of voice cloning scam.