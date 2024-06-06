VK Pandian on Delhi visit on party president Naveen Patnaik’s direction: BJD

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
BJD issues clarification on VK Pandian’s visit to Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian has gone on a visit to Delhi as per the direction of party president Naveen Patnaik, clarified the party.

Addressing a press meet, BJD’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra clarified that some sections of the media are broadcasting acutely tasteless, unfounded and disconcerting news with mala fide intention over his (Pandian’s) Delhi visit. We request the concerned media houses to refrain from broadcasting such acutely tasteless and disconcerting news with mala fide intention.”

“There is no such provision for a leader or leaders of any party to inform the media when visiting any place. Therefore, the concerned media houses should refrain from broadcasting such news,” he added.

