Bhubaneswar: The IAS officer turned politician Kartik Pandian announced his retirement from active politics on Sunday via a video message on his social media handle.

BJD leader V K Pandian said he would quit politics if former chief minister Naveen Patnaik does not return into power with a three-fourth majority on May 10 at Panchgaon Bazar ground in Lakhanpur block of Brajrajnagar constituency.