Viral video: Man tries real-life “Subway Surfers” on train’s top, internet reacts

Now a days people attempt various life threatening stunts to gain views on social media. Sometimes, such stunts turn ugly leading to critical injuries and even death of the person performing stunt. Meanwhile, a video of a man attempting to recreate ‘Subway Surfers’, a famous mobile game, by performing a stunt on the top of a moving train is going viral over the internet.

According to reports, the video was recorded in Bangladesh and has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @amarbanglaremati on March 13. In the video, the man is seen ducking to the top of the bridge, imitating the character in Subway Surfer, when the train crossed the bridge built on a river.

After being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered over 3.15 lakh views, while nearly 20 thousand users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user said, “Bro won’t be getting a restart AD.” Another person wrote, “I like how there in a whole crowd in between.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “All the stereotypes associated to Indian trains are actually true for Bangladeshi trains!” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Bangladesh is not for beginners.” A fifth user commented, “I am thinking about the freaking camera guy.” Another Instagram user said, “bros playing with his life.”