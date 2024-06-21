Violent clash at Baripada bus stand leaves 5 persons critically injured

Baripada: At least five persons were critically injured following a violent clash between two groups at Baripada bus stand in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district this evening.

If sources are to be believed, a heated argument occurred between the two groups over the route permit and running time of a private bus. Soon, their arguments turned ugly as they allegedly attacked each other with knives and swords, which left at least five of them critically injured.

While all the injured persons were admitted at PRM Medical College and Hospital, a team of cops from Bhanjapur police station reached the spot and restored normalcy. Police also started an investigation into the matter.

“Owner of the Durga Bus which goes to Berhampur reportedly violated the bus timing and tried to run the bus before the allotted time slot. Later, along with his goons, he attacked at least 7-8 bus owners with sharp weapons for opposing his illegal action. Many of them are severely injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital,” said a private bus owner Jayant Kumar Mahakud.