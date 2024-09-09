Violence in hotel in Bhubaneswar over trivial issue, probe underway

Bhubaneswar: Violence in hotel in Bhubaneswar has been experienced over a trivial issue said reports in this matter on Monday.

The miscreants started sudden violence at a hotel near Infocity police station in Patharagadia area in Bhubaneswar. Yesterday there was a commotion between the customers and the local youth over chairs in the hotel.

The scene of the entire attack was captured on CCTV. Due to the fighting between the two groups, injuries were reported from both sides. The hotel owner has complained to the police station about the incident.

The police later reached the spot and started investigation on the basis of CCTV footage. The police have made efforts to catch the youths of both the groups.

According to the information available and confirmation of the police, yesterday around 8:00 pm a few people were eating, some local youths came to the hotel and asked for food. However, as there were no vacant chairs in the hotel, the miscreants asked to give the chairs to the customers who were already seated. When the customers refused to give the chairs, the youths suddenly started attacking them.

They even vandalized things like chairs, tables, barricades on the road and beat up the customers. Later from the CCTV footage it seems that the customers also attacked the local youths and members of both groups were injured. The police is investigating into the matter, detailed reports awaited.

